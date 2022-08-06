Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice Marries Luis Ruelas

Wedding bells are ringing in New Jersey.
Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are officially married, a rep for the Real Housewives of New Jersey exclusively confirms to E! News.
The couple said "I do" in a picturesque ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, N.J. Teresa's four daughters—Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13—were naturally involved with her special day, serving as bridesmaids, as seen in social media photos.
The bride walked down the aisle in a white mermaid-style wedding gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, styled with long sheer gloves, a sky-high hairdo, sparkling tiara and long veil, while the groom wore a white tux jacket and a bow-tie.
All of Teresa's RHONJ co-stars, including Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider were all in attendance, except her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, as were fellow Housewives Potomac's Ashley Darby, New York's Dorinda Medley, Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks and Dubai's Chanel Ayan, a source close to Teresa tells E! News.
According to the source, the lavish event—in which Bravo cameras rolled—hosted 220 invited guests and was designed by Preston Bailey and planned by Jessica Rogers.
"Teresa is on cloud nine," the insider exclusively shared with E! News ahead of the ceremony. "She wanted a fairy tale wedding and that is exactly what she is getting. Everything is being done with such precision to make this an unforgettable evening."
The wedding comes 10 months after Luis, 47, popped the question during a romantic beach proposal in Europe. The businessman had been dating Teresa, 50, for around one year when she said yes.
Tre and Luis' romance was clearly meant to be based on the serendipitous story behind their meeting. "I know my mom and dad sent my boyfriend to me," Teresa told E! News in Oct. 2021. "They did, you now, because my dad left me and he's like 'you can't stay alone' so I know he sent him to me. Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street."
Before long, Luis got the stamp of approval from Teresa's daughters and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. "They like him," Teresa said of her kids. "They think he's great also, which I'm glad. And Joe's happy for me, I'm happy for Joe. Right now he's living in the Bahamas so everything's good. We're all a happy family, which I'm glad."
Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce two months before she started dating Luis, though the former couple first announced their split in December 2019.
Luis, like Joe, went on to make several appearances on RHONJ—they just weren't always positive. In fact, much of season 12 was marred by rumors about Luis' past. As Andy Cohen put it at the reunion, "A lot of women that you've dated who have unkind things to say about you."
Luis dismissed said rumors as the result of "toxic relationships." He also admitted to feeling "really judged" while on the show, explaining, "It's not fair for people to leave relationships and do that to somebody else because I'm on a platform with Teresa. Was I a perfect human being? Absolutely not."
Regardless, Luis and Teresa moved on and dove head first into wedding planning. Naturally, that came with its own drama, especially after Tre revealed that none of her RHONJ co-stars made the cut for her bridal party—not even sister-in-law Melissa.
To make matters worse, The Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer accidentally leaked her wedding invitation and all of the details on her big day. Thankfully, Teresa took it in stride—after all, she was just ready to marry her "soulmate," as she often calls Luis.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
