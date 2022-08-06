Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Here comes the high school senior.
Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media.
"Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring a series of snaps from the school photoshoot, as seen on a laptop. For her formal portraits, Alana wore a traditional off-the-shoulder black top, paired with a white printed pleated skirt and white sneakers.
In other pics, the future class of 2023 grad swapped out her top for another black sweatshirt with "SENIOR" written in pink on the front.
Alana's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon also marked the milestone by posting pics of the teenager posing in a yellow-and-blue cap and gown. She gushed about how proud she was of the senior.
"Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done," Lauryn, 22, wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you."
She added, "Here to Alana's last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry lol."
Going into her senior year, Alana is also planning a major makeover. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum's manager told E! News that Alana will be undergoing a minimally invasive weight loss procedure later this summer.
"Yes it's true she is having it done next month," her manager Gina Rodriguez confirmed to E! News on July 20. "It's a non surgical procedure, Suture Sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve."
She continued. "Alana has been losing weight for months now and wants to do the procedure because she thinks it will help her lose more and keep it off."
And she won't be going through the experience alone. Alana's manager told E! News that reality star and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, "are both getting it done together."