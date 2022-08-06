Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch : Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure

Here comes the high school senior.

Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media.

"Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring a series of snaps from the school photoshoot, as seen on a laptop. For her formal portraits, Alana wore a traditional off-the-shoulder black top, paired with a white printed pleated skirt and white sneakers.

In other pics, the future class of 2023 grad swapped out her top for another black sweatshirt with "SENIOR" written in pink on the front.

Alana's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon also marked the milestone by posting pics of the teenager posing in a yellow-and-blue cap and gown. She gushed about how proud she was of the senior.

"Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done," Lauryn, 22, wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you."