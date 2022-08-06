Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

As member of the class of 2023, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her senior pictures taken before the start of a new school year.

By Ashley Joy Parker Aug 06, 2022 10:31 PMTags
School
Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure

Here comes the high school senior.

Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. 

"Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring a series of snaps from the school photoshoot, as seen on a laptop. For her formal portraits, Alana wore a traditional off-the-shoulder black top, paired with a white printed pleated skirt and white sneakers.

In other pics, the future class of 2023 grad swapped out her top for another black sweatshirt with "SENIOR" written in pink on the front.

Alana's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon also marked the milestone by posting pics of the teenager posing in a yellow-and-blue cap and gown. She gushed about how proud she was of the senior.

"Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done," Lauryn, 22, wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you."

photos
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Through the Years

She added, "Here to Alana's last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry lol."

Instagram

Going into her senior year, Alana is also planning a major makeover. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum's manager told E! News that Alana will be undergoing a minimally invasive weight loss procedure later this summer.

"Yes it's true she is having it done next month," her manager Gina Rodriguez confirmed to E! News on July 20. "It's a non surgical procedure, Suture Sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve." 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Marries Luis Ruelas

2
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

3

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

Instagram

She continued. "Alana has been losing weight for months now and wants to do the procedure because she thinks it will help her lose more and keep it off."

And she won't be going through the experience alone. Alana's manager told E! News that reality star and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, "are both getting it done together." 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Marries Luis Ruelas

2
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

3

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

4

Breaking Down Love Island USA Star Kat Gibson’s Mukbang Videos

5

Khloe Kardashian and Private Equity Investor Break Up

Latest News

Exclusive

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Marries Luis Ruelas

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Are All Smiles on Romantic Stroll

Hugh Jackman Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Dali

Anne Heche in "Stable Condition" After Being Injured in Car Crash

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate 3 Years of Dating

Lea Michele Shares Throwback Glee Broadway Set Pic