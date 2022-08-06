Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Are All Smiles on Romantic NYC Stroll

Watch : Inside Katie Holmes' New Romance With Bobby Wooten III

Katie Holmes and musician Bobby Wooten III are still going strong and look pretty smitten.

The two were photographed out together in New York City again just before the start of the weekend, and both were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand. Katie wore a tan sleeveless jumpsuit and black sneakers while the Broadway star sported a gray T-shirt over a pair of khakis and black shoes as they strolled through Washington Square Park in Manhattan.

Their outing comes more than two months after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Moth's Silver Ball in the city. The event honored singer-songwriter David Byrne, who Bobby worked with on the Broadway recording of American Utopia.

Katie, 43, and Bobby, 41, took their romance public in April, when they were photographed showing PDA in New York City. During their day out, the couple strolled through Central Park and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They also spent time with the actress' mom Kathy Holmes.

In May, Katie and Bobby were seen again out in New York City over Mother's Day.