Hugh Jackman Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Dali

Hugh Jackman his grieving the loss of his "rockstar" star dog, Dali.
The Australian actor took to his social media accounts to share the heartbreaking news that his beloved French Bulldog died just before his 12th birthday.
"Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. He would've been 12 next month … which I'm told is a long life for this breed," he wrote on Aug. 6, along with a photo of himself smiling alongside the pup. "I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR. Because he was!"
In the post, Hugh, 53, also reflected on Dali's "good life" and described him as a dog who marched to "the beat of his own drum" and "was beloved by the whole world."
"We will miss him but know he's howling in heaven, ruling the roost and enjoying the all you can eat buffet," he continued. "RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you."
Named after the artist Salvador Dali, the charismatic Frenchie—who Hugh shared with wife Deborra-Lee Furness—has long been staple on the actor's social media accounts. Adorable Dali posts posts include the furry friend being photographed while walking the snowy streets of NYC in a puffer coat in booties, visiting his dad on set, running on the beach and cuddling with the his family's other dog, Allegra, a poodle and terrier mix.
Hugh—who shares son Oscar, 22, and daughter Ava, 17, with Deborra—previously joked that while he may not be the most disciplined dog, Dali was loved by all.
"When Dali joined our family, we had a trainer come to the apartment. He walked in and said "Oh you have a Frenchie .. I'm not going to waste my time or take your money,'" he recalled in a May 2021 Instagram post. "We love Dali. Trained or not."
Sadly, this is just the most recent family loss Hugh has experienced. The Greatest Showman star previously revealed his father, Christopher John Jackman, "peacefully passed away" in the early hours of Father's Day.
"Whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love," Hugh shared to Instagram on Sept. 6. "And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith."
He continued, "I pray he is now at peace with God."