Hugh Jackman Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Dali

Hugh Jackman his grieving the loss of his "rockstar" star dog, Dali.

The Australian actor took to his social media accounts to share the heartbreaking news that his beloved French Bulldog died just before his 12th birthday.

"Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. He would've been 12 next month … which I'm told is a long life for this breed," he wrote on Aug. 6, along with a photo of himself smiling alongside the pup. "I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR. Because he was!"

In the post, Hugh, 53, also reflected on Dali's "good life" and described him as a dog who marched to "the beat of his own drum" and "was beloved by the whole world."

"We will miss him but know he's howling in heaven, ruling the roost and enjoying the all you can eat buffet," he continued. "RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you."