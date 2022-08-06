Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate 3 Years of Dating With Magical Night Out

Watch : What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

Three is a magic number for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott.

The New Girl actress, 42, and Property Brothers star, 44, recently celebrated three years together at The Magic Castle, a members-only magic club, in Hollywood. In snapshots from the spellbinding evening shared online by both Jonathan and Zooey, the couple can be seen cuddled up close as Jonathan presses a kiss to Zooey's temple.

"Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it's already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life," Jonathan captioned his Aug. 5 Instagram post. ‘@zooeydeschanel you make everything better and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood."

In her own post, Zooey confirmed that Jonathan has definitely charmed her heart. "I got the best one," she wrote. "Most wonderful three years ever."

Jonathan, who has a known love of magic, shared a little bit of love in the comments section of Zooey's post, writing, "Right back at ya baby."