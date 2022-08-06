Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate 3 Years of Dating With Magical Night Out

Three is a magic number for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott.
The New Girl actress, 42, and Property Brothers star, 44, recently celebrated three years together at The Magic Castle, a members-only magic club, in Hollywood. In snapshots from the spellbinding evening shared online by both Jonathan and Zooey, the couple can be seen cuddled up close as Jonathan presses a kiss to Zooey's temple.
"Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it's already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life," Jonathan captioned his Aug. 5 Instagram post. ‘@zooeydeschanel you make everything better and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood."
In her own post, Zooey confirmed that Jonathan has definitely charmed her heart. "I got the best one," she wrote. "Most wonderful three years ever."
Jonathan, who has a known love of magic, shared a little bit of love in the comments section of Zooey's post, writing, "Right back at ya baby."
After sharing their posts on social media, Jonathan and Zooey's close friends and family all came together in the comments to show their support for the couple.
January Jones wrote, "You two are the cutest," while Jonathan's older brother JD Scott added, "Woot woot! That love looks good on you two."
Jonathan and Zooey first met while filming a "Carpool Karaoke" segment for The Late Late Show With James Corden with their siblings Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel.
As Jonathan told People in 2020, "there was chemistry right away" and the pair were later confirmed to be dating in September 2019.
Since then, the couple have not only moved into their "forever home" together, but they've gone on to star opposite one another in multiple home renovation shows including Trixie Motel and Celebrity IOU too.
"She's a very considerate person, and that's what I'm looking for," Jonathan told People about Zooey. "I had said before that the most important thing for me was a sense of humor. But you have to be kind, and she definitely is."