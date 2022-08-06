Lea Michele Shares Throwback Glee Broadway Set Pic Ahead of Funny Girl Debut

Watch : Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

Broadway baby.

On Aug 5., Lea Michele took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself visiting the August Wilson Theatre in New York City, the home of the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, which the actress is set to star in next month.

Posing in front of the building's marque wearing a black slip dress, Lea, 33, captioned the post "dream come true."

Also in the post, she also shared a nearly identical throwback photo of her Glee alter-ego, Rachel Berry in a purple dress coat, achieving the same Broadway dream.

As Gleeks might remember, Rachel performed a cover of "Don't Rain on My Parade" from the musical in the first season on the beloved Fox series, which ran from 2009 to 2015. Then in the Season 4 finale, the high-school graduate auditions for the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway revival and ultimately nabs the part the following season.