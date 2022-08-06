Khloe Kardashian and Private Equity Investor Break Up

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2

It's over between Khloe Kardashian and her mystery man.

The Kardashians star is no longer in a relationship with the private equity investor she began dating earlier this year, a source confirmed to E! News on Aug. 6. The news comes soon after the arrival of Khloe's and previous ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's second child, a baby boy, via surrogate.

The source said that the Good American founder's relationship with the investor, whose identity was never made public, "slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks."

Meanwhile, "Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work," the insider added. "Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush."

In June, E! News confirmed that Khloe was dating the investor, who was introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party a few weeks prior. In July, a second source told E! News that while Khloe and her new man had gone out on a few dates and that while she is "definitely very open to dating," she also "isn't forcing anything."