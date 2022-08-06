The Real's Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley Reunite For Sweet Playdate With Kids

Watch : Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

This friendship is as real as it gets.

The Real hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jeannie Mai recently reunited for the first time in three years when Jeannie and her daughter Monaco, 7 months, traveled to Napa, Calif. to enjoy some quality time with Tamera and her family. Jeannie then compiled all the best moments from their trip into an adorable highlight reel.

"Never in a milly years would I guess reuniting with Tam would be a play date," Jeannie captioned the Aug. 6 Instagram post. "My sis 4eva."

In the video, Tamera and her husband Adam Housley can both be seen meeting little Monaco, who was born in January. The clip also shows Jeannie and Monaco playing together while on a tour of Tamera and Adam's winery as well as everyone enjoying delicious meal prepared by Daniel Ha.

In the comment section, the Sister, Sister star marveled at just how much life has changed since the close friends last saw each other.