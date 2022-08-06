ASOS Sale & Outlet Summer Deals: Score Up to 86% Off Abercrombie & Fitch, UGG, Free People & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
There's a lot to love about shopping at Asos. For one, they ship fast and even offer a Premier Delivery Service where you can get unlimited express, standard shipping and next-day delivery when available, for for $19 a year. In addition to their own lines, the retailer also carries has a ton of top beauty and fashion brands. Not only that, you can score some pretty cheap deals on trendy styles in their amazing sale section. In fact, if Asos isn't already one of your go-to sites to shop, we've got a huge sale that'll make you add them to your rotation.
Right now, Asos is having a big summer outlet sale where you can score an extra 20% off styles with already reduced prices. Some items are already on sale for 70% off, so you're sure to find incredibly low prices on items you love. All you have to do is enter the cord LOOKS at checkout.
In addition to the summer outlet sale, Asos' sale section itself has deep discounts up to 86% off. We found a cute $43 coral cardigan for just $6! There are over 58,000 items included in their sale section from some of your favorite brands like Free People, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Ugg to name a few. With so many items on sale, we highly recommend filtering for brands you love or prices that fit your budget.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles that you can score at Asos today. Check those out below.
Abercrombie & Fitch Tie Front Crop Top
This perfect-for-summer crop top by Abercrombie & Fitch is so cute and ready for vacay. It's listed at $58 but it's on sale now for $34.
Truffle Collection Easy Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are everywhere again, and you can add these sleek, pointed toe, black croc flats to your wardrobe for just $15. Sizes are selling out fast, so we wouldn't hesitate to snap this up.
Oasis Crew Neck Cardigan
For just $6, you can snag this cute coral cardigan. You can wear it with dresses, a simple white tank top and more. Considering the sweater is 86% off, you're getting an amazing deal.
SVNX Paper Straw Tote Bag
This ultra-cute straw tote bag is a must-have for your summer adventures. It comes with a detachable strap so you can use it as a crossbody or handbag. Plus, it's on sale for $21. It's no wonder it's selling out fast.
I Saw It First Oversized Shirt in Pink
This trendy bright pink oversized shirt is super versatile and can be worn at work or a night out. It's originally $58, but it's on sale now for $34.
Influence Cami Tie Shoulder Midi Dress
Beat the summer heat in this flowy floral midi dress featuring a plunge neck and cut-out details. It's originally $54, but you can get it on sale now for $27.
French Connection Asymmetric Tote Bag in Cream
Carry everything you need for the day ahead and more with this stylish asymmetric tote bag from French Connection. It retails for $132, but you can get it on sale now for $50. Such an amazing deal!
Parisian Petite Satin Cami Strap Mini Dress
If you've got a special event to attend in the upcoming weeks, consider this sleek hot pink satin dress. It's originally $42 but on sale for $34. Sizes are in petite.
Free People First Call Lace Trim Bodysuit
ASOS shoppers say this pretty lace trim bodysuit from Free People is so cute and comfortable you'll be wearing this all the time. You can get it today for $22.
AX Paris Plus Mini Dress in Multi Animal Print
This flowy animal print dress is so cute and fun. It's perfect for the season. Best part is, it's originally $75 but on sale now for $42.
UGG Brook Balloon Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater in Rosewater
This isn't your average sweatshirt. The cozy and chic Brook Balloon Sleeve sweater by UGG will take your everyday casual look to the next level. It's originally $81, but you can snap it up today for $49.
Wondering where you can score more cute cheap clothing? Check out our roundup here.