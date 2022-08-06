Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate at Rehearsal Dinner Before Wedding

Here comes the Jersey bride.
One night before Teresa Giudice is set to marry Luis "Louie" Ruelas, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a romantic rehearsal dinner at The Highlawn in West Orange, N.J.
Giving her social media followers a glimpse into the elegant evening night, Teresa, 50, posted several snaps and videos on her Instagram Stories, including the chic table decor complete with white candles, pink flowers and glass tableware featuring gold accents. Besides the bride and groom-to-be, Teresa's RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were also in attendance.
The rehearsal dinner comes one night after the couple partied it up at a joint at bachelor/bachelorette bash, and one week after Teresa's fun-filled bridal shower, both of which were also documented on social media.
Teresa got engaged to Luis in October 2021, almost two years after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice.
According to details accidentally shared by The Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer, who posted the couple's wedding invite on Instagram in May, Teresa and Luis are set to marry on Aug. 6 in New Jersey in August, with Bravo cameras rolling.
Jackie Goldschneider, who scored a wedding invite, opened up to E! News about her RHONJ co-star's big day, saying she was happy to see Teresa and Luis finally get their happily ever after.
"I really like Louie and everyone really likes Louie and I think it's really nice to see their relationship come full circle," she said in July. "We all saw when she was single and then when she met him and their courtship—so it's fun to see her get married."
Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey now on Peacock.
