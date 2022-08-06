Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate at Rehearsal Dinner Before Wedding

Watch : Teresa Giudice REACTS to Ramona Singer Leaking Wedding Details

Here comes the Jersey bride.

One night before Teresa Giudice is set to marry Luis "Louie" Ruelas, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a romantic rehearsal dinner at The Highlawn in West Orange, N.J.

Giving her social media followers a glimpse into the elegant evening night, Teresa, 50, posted several snaps and videos on her Instagram Stories, including the chic table decor complete with white candles, pink flowers and glass tableware featuring gold accents. Besides the bride and groom-to-be, Teresa's RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were also in attendance.

The rehearsal dinner comes one night after the couple partied it up at a joint at bachelor/bachelorette bash, and one week after Teresa's fun-filled bridal shower, both of which were also documented on social media.

Teresa got engaged to Luis in October 2021, almost two years after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice.