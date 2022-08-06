Kate Spade Surprise 24-Hour Deal of the Day: This $300 Best-Selling Crossbody Bag Is On Sale for $65

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

There's nothing we love more than a flash sale! If you're in need of a new purse to wear on any last-minute summer adventures or even college orientation, we've got a 24-hour deal you definitely don't want to miss.

Thanks to Kate Spade Surprise, owning chic designer bags doesn't have to break the bank. Not only is their entire site up to 75% off, they also offer an incredible Deal of the Day where you can save even more on bags and accessories that shoppers can't get enough of.

Right now, the best-selling Bailey Crossbody bag is on sale for 24 hours only. It's classy, cute and perfect for a night out or a morning running errands. Numerous reviewers also said they used this for travel. It's compact yet spacious enough to fit a small wallet, phone, keys, lip balm and a few other smaller essentials. It's a hands-free purse, so you can go about your day without worrying about it falling off your shoulder. One shopper even noted the strap is long enough to accommodate most body types. It's a great bag to have in your wardrobe, and it also makes a great gift!

Best part is, the bag is on sale now for just $65! It's a 24-hour deal of the day that you don't want to pass up.

To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.