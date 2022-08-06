Pete Davidson's Family Celebrates Sister Casey's Graduation Amid Kim Kardashian Split

Pete Davidson's family has happier things to focus on amid his split from Kim Kardashian.
On Aug. 5, hours after the former couple's breakup was made public, the Saturday Night Live alum's mother Amy Davidson posted an Instagram a throwback selfie of herself with her son and daughter Casey Davidson at Pace University in New York City. Casey, 24, recently graduated from the college and Lennox Hill Hospital's physician assistant program.
Pete's mom, a registered nurse, captioned the pic, "A beautiful day celebrating @caseydavidson!! PA! We are so proud of you!! Love you to the moon and back...Beautiful inside and out! We are so blessed XO"
Casey also shared pics of herself on her own Instagram wearing her graduation outfit, which included a white lab coat. She captioned her post, "26 months and 3 emotional support dogs later!!!"
Another one of Pete's exes, Carly Aquilino, who dated the actor in 2015, commented on Amy's post, writing, "Proud mom !!" The Girl Code star also commented on Casey's pics, writing, "Woo hoo !!!!!"
It is unclear when the photos were taken. Pete has been in Australia for the past several weeks filming the movie Wizards! and is expecting to continue shooting throughout the summer. He and his family have not commented on his breakup from Kim.
The reality star flew from her native Los Angeles to the country last month to visit the actor for a short trip. On Aug. 5, sources close to the couple told E! News that Kim and Pete called it quits this week because the the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." The two dated for nine months,
Meanwhile, another insider said, Kim's divorce from Kanye West is "moving ahead," while she and her estranged husband are "happily co-parenting" their four children—North West, 10, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.
Pete recently expressed his desire to get married and have a child of his own one day. "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid," he told Kevin Hart on Peacock's Hart to Heart in a sneak peek promo released in July. "That's like my dream."
When Hart asked if he wants children and marriage, Pete replied, "100 percent. I mean, that's the way I hope it goes."