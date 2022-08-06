Pete Davidson's Family Celebrates Sister Casey's Graduation Amid Kim Kardashian Split

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together

Pete Davidson's family has happier things to focus on amid his split from Kim Kardashian.

On Aug. 5, hours after the former couple's breakup was made public, the Saturday Night Live alum's mother Amy Davidson posted an Instagram a throwback selfie of herself with her son and daughter Casey Davidson at Pace University in New York City. Casey, 24, recently graduated from the college and Lennox Hill Hospital's physician assistant program.

Pete's mom, a registered nurse, captioned the pic, "A beautiful day celebrating @caseydavidson!! PA! We are so proud of you!! Love you to the moon and back...Beautiful inside and out! We are so blessed XO"

Casey also shared pics of herself on her own Instagram wearing her graduation outfit, which included a white lab coat. She captioned her post, "26 months and 3 emotional support dogs later!!!"

Another one of Pete's exes, Carly Aquilino, who dated the actor in 2015, commented on Amy's post, writing, "Proud mom !!" The Girl Code star also commented on Casey's pics, writing, "Woo hoo !!!!!"