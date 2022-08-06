Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2

It's official: True Thompson is a big sister.



About a month after Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child via surrogate, the pair have welcomed their baby boy, her rep tells E! News. Their son's arrival comes four years after the two had their daughter True.



Last month, Khloe's rep confirmed that True's sibling "was conceived in November," adding that Khloe "is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing." However, it's worth noting that their baby news doesn't mean the couple is on-again—with a source close to the Kardashians star sharing that Khloe and Tristan "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."



Referring to Tristan's paternity scandal late last year, the insider added, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." (The Chicago Bulls player welcomed son Theo with Maralee Nichols in 2021 and is also dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)