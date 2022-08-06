This Is Love Island USA's Most Shocking Recoupling Yet

Watch : Love Island USA's Felipe REACTS to Getting Dumped

Three words that shook the villa: "Come here, Kat."

Chazz shocked Love Island USA viewers on Aug. 4, when he chose to recouple with newcomer Kat and leave his partner Sereniti in the dust. While ditching one girl for another is nothing new on the Peacock dating show, it came as a major surprise to fans for a few reasons.

While he admitted in a confessional that Kat is "perfect for me," he said, "Me and Sereniti have something solid forming and I can potentially put our relationship in jeopardy... I don't know at this point."

After his first date with Kat, he told Sereniti, "At the end of the day, you are still a priority to me. I like where we at. I'm definitely looking forward to getting to know you still and building our foundation."

But the next day, Chazz told Kat she looked pretty without makeup on and charmingly made her breakfast. And then he told Sereniti she looked "good as hell" in her bikini, reassuring her of his interest.