Devil in Ohio Finds Emily Deschanel in the Middle of a Bone-Chilling Tale

Get ready for a satanic summer.

Emily Deschanel stars in Devil in Ohio, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daria Polatin, hitting Netflix Sept. 2.

In the limited series, "Midwestern psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis' (Deschanel) world is turned upside down when she decides to protect Mae (To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Madeleine Arthur), a fragile teenager on the run from a cult," according to the streamer. "As Suzanne's daughter Jules (Xaria Dotson) begins to suspect there's more to Mae's story, a series of incidents—seemingly brought on by Mae's presence—leave the family in chaos."

This sounds like a very haunted house.

"Soon the Mathis family is fighting for survival against a strange cult," according to Netflix, "while Suzanne and a local police detective try to unravel the clues of Mae's past and sinister happenings in the town she escaped."

Devil in Ohio also stars Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco and Alisha Newton.