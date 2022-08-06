Devil in Ohio Finds Emily Deschanel in the Middle of a Bone-Chilling Tale

Get ready for a satanic summer.
Emily Deschanel stars in Devil in Ohio, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daria Polatin, hitting Netflix Sept. 2.
In the limited series, "Midwestern psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis' (Deschanel) world is turned upside down when she decides to protect Mae (To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Madeleine Arthur), a fragile teenager on the run from a cult," according to the streamer. "As Suzanne's daughter Jules (Xaria Dotson) begins to suspect there's more to Mae's story, a series of incidents—seemingly brought on by Mae's presence—leave the family in chaos."
This sounds like a very haunted house.
"Soon the Mathis family is fighting for survival against a strange cult," according to Netflix, "while Suzanne and a local police detective try to unravel the clues of Mae's past and sinister happenings in the town she escaped."
Devil in Ohio also stars Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco and Alisha Newton.
Polatin, who wrote the novel and also acts as showrunner, said the events depicted are based on a true story.
"The book was inspired by true events from a story that our executive producer, Rachel Miller, heard, which actually took place in Ohio," she told Tudum. "In the series, we get to lean into Suzanne and her backstory. Why does Suzanne take Mae home? Why is she so drawn to her? And why does she go so far to help her?"
The series marks Deschanel's second major foray back into television since playing Temperance "Bones" Brennan on all 12 seasons of Fox's Bones from 2005 to 2017.
She also appeared in a recurring role on season four of TNT's Animal Kingdom in 2019.
All eight episodes of Devil in Ohio drop Sept. 2 on Netflix.