Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Stand After Her Split From Pete Davidson

Kete is no more. So, does Kimye have another shot?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after about nine months together, sources exclusively told E! News. The sources explained that as Pete films a movie in Australia, their long distance relationship finally took its toll and they split this week. However, they still have "a lot of love and respect for each other," per the sources.

Now, fans are wondering if the split could mean that Kim could reconcile with her ex, Kanye West. But not so fast...

Multiple sources exclusively tell E! News that the divorce is moving ahead with Kanye. She was declared legally single in March.

The latest news in their divorce case? On Aug. 5, a judge granted a request from Kanye's lawyer Samantha Spector to formally step down as his counselor. He is now represented by Deborah Hong as the proceedings are expected to continue.

But that doesn't mean tensions are high between the couple, according to a source, who tells E! News, "They are happily co-parenting."