The True Story of the Hillside Strangler Will Give You Nightmares

(Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault)

The first body was found on Oct. 18, 1977.

Yolanda Washington, 20, had been raped, strangled, stripped and dumped on a hillside off the Golden State Freeway, in view of both the Warner Bros. lot and the entrance to Forest Lawn Memorial Park, the famed final resting place of dozens of celebrities.

Four months later, 18-year-old Cindy Hudspeth—her nude body found in the trunk of her own Datsun, which had been pushed off the edge of the Angeles Crest Highway—was identified as the 10th known victim of the serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles dubbed the "Hillside Strangler."

Peacock's new four-part docuseries The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise dives into the year-long manhunt, the complicated criminal trial and, perhaps most poignantly, the fear that blanketed the City of Angels while the killers were on the loose.

Yes, one of the more salient points to remember is that there were, in fact, two killers working together.