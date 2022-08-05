Meghan McCain Reveals the Joy Behar Comment That Made Her Quit The View

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain revealed the specific comment made by fellow co-host Joy Behar that ultimately led her to quit the show in July 2021. Find out what she said here.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 05, 2022 10:39 PMTags
TVThe ViewCelebritiesJoy BeharMeghan McCain
Watch: Joy Behar FALLS After Chair Mishap on "The View"

Meghan McCain's fate on The View was sealed with nine words. 

In an interview on The Commentary Magazine Podcast Aug. 4, the former co-host of the daytime chat show revealed what ultimately led to her exit from the show in July 2021.

McCain said it all went down after returning to the show after taking time off for maternity leave. She gave birth to daughter Liberty in Sept. 2020.

"I finally went back to the show," McCain said, "and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, 'Nobody missed you, we didn't miss you, you shouldn't have come back.'"

Indeed, the verbal spat all went down live on the Jan. 5 episode of The View

Behar's comment was made after McCain interrupted her during the Hot Topics segment, leading Behar to shout, ""I was speaking!" 

McCain laughed and responded, "Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed me so much. You missed fighting with me. Don't act like you don't miss fighting with me." 

photos
Why All of These Hosts Really Left The View

McCain revealed to the podcast's hosts—John Podhoretz, Abe Greenwald and Noah Rothman—that it all become too much to handle.

"I just—I started hysterically crying," she said. "Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and I started crying."

In her 2022 book Bad Republican, McCain alleged a toxic work culture at The View didn't make her decision to leave any more difficult.

"Producers can't control hosts, manage conflict or control leaking," she wrote. "My take on the show is that working at The View brings out the worst in people. I believe that all the women and the staff are working under conditions where the culture is so f--ked up, it feels like quicksand."

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The View, meanwhile, has moved on. 

On Aug. 4, the show announced that Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro would join the iconic roundtable as permanent hosts, filling the void left by McCain's absence.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

2
Exclusive

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Stand After Pete Davidson Split

3

Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West With Yeezy Family Photos

4

Why Katy Perry Said "No Offense" to Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom

5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

Latest News

This Is Love Island USA's Most Shocking Recoupling Yet

Devil in Ohio First Look Teases a Bone-Chilling Tale

Exclusive

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Stand After Pete Davidson Split

Documentary Now! Teases a "Funny as Hell" New Season

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

Update!

Be a Villa Bombshell With Swimwear From Love Island USA

Why Meghan McCain Says Joy Behar Made Her Leave The View