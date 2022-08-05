Chic Back to School Bags That Will Fit Your Laptop

Whether you're going to the office, the airport, or heading back to school, these chic bags are both stylish and functional.

By Carly Shihadeh Aug 05, 2022
E-comm: laptop bags

From preparing to go back to school to returning to the office, we can't be the only ones on the lookout for the perfect bag or backpack to hold all of our stuff. If you need a chic bag or backpack for school, work, or travel, you've come to the right place.

We've already rounded up beach bags starting at $8, clear bags for game days, and the most searched for backpack brands. Now we're helping you find chic bags and backpacks that are big enough for an entire work or school day. Whether you're headed to class, the office, or on a trip, these bags will fit your laptop plus everything you need to prepare you for your day.

Scroll below for eight chic bags that perfectly balance style and functionality. They'll easily fit your laptop, and you'll get so many compliments in the office or class.

Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L

One reviewer says this is the "best bag ever" and "fits everything," so we think it's perfect for work and school. 

$58
Lululemon

Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag from Dreubea, Big Capacity Tassel Handbag

This large bag comes in 100 different options. With over 32,000 5-star review on Amazon, you can get the one that fits your style for as low as $8.

$8
Amazon

The Commuter Bag

One reviewer says this Madewell bag "exceeded" her expectations and another said this is her "favorite work bag." Whatever your day has in store, this is the perfect way to carry everything, as it features a padded laptop sleeve, a slot for your water bottle, an O-ring for your keys and tons of pockets. The best part? It's on sale now.

$118
$95
Madewell

Commuter Backpack - Open Story

You'll be the chicest person at work or school with this backpack. It features a padded laptop sleeve that fits laptops up to 15 inches.

$50
Target

Black Medium Metro Tote Deluxe

A chic look meets functionality in this tote from MZ Wallace. It'll fit a 13 inch laptop, but if you want to go even bigger, it also comes in a large size. This tote also comes with a longer crossbody strap and a luggage sleeve, so it's perfect for class, the office, and travel. 

$275
MZ Wallace

The North Face Women's Jester School Laptop Backpack

From class to travel, this durable bag that comes in 21 colors is perfect for any occasion. 

$69
Amazon

The Mini Work Bag

This gorgeous bag was made to take your from the office to happy hour, but the laptop sleeve means it's also perfect for college or grad school. 

$118
Beis Travel

Herschel Retreat Backpack, Ash Rose/Ash Rose Rubber, Classic 19.5L

This chic backpack will fit all of your stuff, including your laptop, so it's perfect for any class. 

$90
Amazon

