Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Burns for Acceptance in New Music Video Role

As it turns out, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is going to dance. One last time.
After dazzling viewers—and of course, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton—on the second season of the hit Netflix series, the actress is starring as the diamond in ODESZA's new music video, "Love Letter." While Simone is experienced in being the object of desire as Kate Sharma, she finds herself to be the bane of others' existence in the four-minute visuals.
Playing a woman named Iyla Chhaya, the 27-year-old faces endless rejection despite putting her best efforts in everything she tries. Even after partaking in a Footloose-esque dance practice and karate lessons with Cobra Kai actor Yuji Okumoto, her character fails to impress and is rebuffed in all of her pursuits through rejection letters.
At one point, she even dabbles in tracking down aliens, but is met with an extraterrestrial message reading: "Not interested at this time." Ouch!
In a statement to Teen Vogue, ODESZA said it was "an honor" to work with Simone for the project, adding that she's "such a talented artist in her medium."
"The director, Dan Brown, (who we've worked with before) wrote such a compelling treatment, and seeing her bring it to life in full was pretty surreal," the electronic duo, comprised of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, added. "It was such a cool way to reinterpret the song visually."
As for Simone, fans can presumably see her ballroom dancing skills put to the test on season three of Bridgerton, which is currently in production. In June, the star shared her hopes for Kate and Anthony in the upcoming episodes.
"I'm excited to see Kate become Viscountess and head of the household," Simone told IMDB. "I think she has much to learn from Anthony. They'll be two little partners. I'd love to see them have a baby, to put it simply. Maybe that will happen, maybe it won't."