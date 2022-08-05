The Santa Clauses Series Find Its Christmas Witch

Watch : Tim Allen's "The Santa Clause": Live From E! Rewind

The holidays are about to get witchy.

Just Shoot Me! alum Laura San Giacomo has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, according to Deadline.

San Giacomo will play "La Befana—a Christmas Witch from Italian folklore who delivered treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany," according to the outlet. "She now resides in the Wobbly Woods of the North Pole."

The Santa Clauses is a series revival of 1994's The Santa Clause and its sequels, which starred Tim Allen as Santa (a.k.a. Scott Calvin).

Allen reprises his role in the series, in which "Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever," according to Disney+. "He's suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole."