Kanye West's Lawyer Officially Steps Down Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Kanye West's divorce lawyer has officially said nay to Ye.
On Aug. 5, a judge granted a request from Los Angeles family law attorney Samantha Spector to formally withdrew as counsel for the rapper in his and Kim Kardashian's divorce case, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The filing also contains contact info for Kanye's new, Pennsylvania-based lawyer, Deborah Hong.
Spector, who previously represented Nicole Young in her 2021 divorce from Dr. Dre, had submitted her request to be relieved as counsel for Kanye in May. In her motion, she wrote, "There has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" and added that she "has communicated with Ms. Hong, an attorney-at-law, who has confirmed she is acting on behalf of Ye and should receive all communications directed to him," per ET.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. At the time, he was represented by family law attorney Christopher Melcher, and throughout the next year, the Yeezy founder would also utilize the services of two more lawyers from his firm to help with the divorce case, court documents show.
Kanye and Melcher parted ways this past February, the lawyer confirmed to Billboard, following another filing from Kim, in which she requested to be declared legally single while accusing her estranged husband of causing her "emotional distress" by putting "misinformation" about private family matters on social media. On behalf of the Kanye, Melcher wrote that there was no evidence submitted to back up Kim's allegations.
In March, a judge declared both Kim and Kanye legally single. At the time, the newly hired Spector said in a statement to E! News that Ye "was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the California law."
She also said, "Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children."
Kim and Kanye share four kids—North West, 10, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3—and while they are single in the eyes of the law, they have yet to settle the terms of their divorce. In the SKIMS founder's original divorce filing and Ye's response, both requested joint custody of the children.
Meanwhile, despite past social media drama, which included a feud between Kanye and Kim's ex's boyfriend Pete Davidson, the former couple continue to co-parent. On Aug. 4, Kim even showed support for Ye by sharing Instagram images of herself and the pair's daughters wearing sunglasses from his Yeezy brand.