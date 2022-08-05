Kanye West's Lawyer Officially Steps Down Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Watch : Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West in Yeezy Family Pics

Kanye West's divorce lawyer has officially said nay to Ye.

On Aug. 5, a judge granted a request from Los Angeles family law attorney Samantha Spector to formally withdrew as counsel for the rapper in his and Kim Kardashian's divorce case, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The filing also contains contact info for Kanye's new, Pennsylvania-based lawyer, Deborah Hong.

Spector, who previously represented Nicole Young in her 2021 divorce from Dr. Dre, had submitted her request to be relieved as counsel for Kanye in May. In her motion, she wrote, "There has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" and added that she "has communicated with Ms. Hong, an attorney-at-law, who has confirmed she is acting on behalf of Ye and should receive all communications directed to him," per ET.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. At the time, he was represented by family law attorney Christopher Melcher, and throughout the next year, the Yeezy founder would also utilize the services of two more lawyers from his firm to help with the divorce case, court documents show.