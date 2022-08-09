Exclusive

What Below Deck Med’s Natasha Webb Regrets About Her Boatmance With Dave White

Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb revealed what really went down between her and chef Dave White during an exclusive interview with E! News.

By Allison Crist Aug 09, 2022 1:00 AMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCelebritiesBelow Deck MediterraneanNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Mediterranean's superyacht may still be afloat, but there was definitely a shipwreck on the Aug. 8 episode. 

An emotional shipwreck, that is. After weeks of chef Dave White pursuing a relationship with chief stew Natasha Webb—who he met on a previous charter, during which they hooked up—he finally realized that his efforts were fruitless. Unfortunately, said realization pushed him to berate Natasha over text—a decision that landed him in the hot seat with Captain Sandy Yawn

Natasha ultimately decided that Dave shouldn't be punished, telling Captain Sandy she was simply ready to move on. There's no telling if she and Dave will be able to successfully do so, but until viewers can find out for themselves, E! News is turning to Natasha herself for answers about the complicated situationship. For starters, as she revealed during the exclusive interview, the pair had only met one month before the Below Deck Mediterranean charter. 

That said, Natasha and Dave did hook up—she just didn't want her new crew to find out about it. "I didn't want everyone to judge us on the situation," Natasha said. "It was just unfortunate." 

photos
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Cast Photos

That's not to say she avoided discussing how she felt with Dave (who has never shied away from talking about his feelings). In fact, Natasha added, "Because I didn't want everyone to know, everything was done through text message, which is what the viewers don't get to see."

"Dave's more open and speaks about it," Natasha continued, "so you get to see his side a little more, which is where judgment can come in from people."

Laurent Basset/Bravo

But regardless of the circumstances, Natasha admitted that she has her regrets. "Looking back, it was the wrong thing to do," she said of her secrecy. "I should have been more open and honest. It's just because of the way things came about on my last boat. I just thought it was a messy situation that a lot of people can judge people."

"We all make mistakes in life," Natasha added. "And unfortunately, that was just one of those things that I had to get through."

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8 p.m. New episodes drop one week early on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Steps Out in London With Parents Ozzy & Sharon

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West’s Post About Pete Davidson

3

Ashton Kutcher Gives Update on His Rare Form of Vasculitis

4

Anne Heche in Extreme Critical Condition and Remains in Coma

5

Pete Davidson's Latest Post-Break Up Activity Is So Relatable

Latest News

Exclusive

Watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Last E! News Interview

Brett Goldstein Jokes About Killing Beloved Ted Lasso Character

Mady McLanahan’s Best Style Moments From Love Island USA

Minka Kelly’s Throwback Pic Proves She Nailed This ’90s Eyebrow Trend

Ashton Kutcher Gives Update on His Rare Form of Vasculitis

The Bachelorette: What Happened When Logan Joined Team Gabby

Exclusive

What Below Deck Med’s Natasha Regrets About the Dave Drama