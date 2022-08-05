Watching Kristin Chenoweth Step Into Her Glinda Gown 20 Years Later Will Make You Crack a Wicked Smile

Watch : Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel Talk "Wicked" Connection

Kristin Chenoweth is defying gravity and stepping right back into her old Wicked costume.

The Broadway star—who was part of the original cast of the show in 2003—shared a TikTok of herself transforming into her character Glinda the Good Witch. "When you get your Glinda gown 20 years later..." Kristin says in the video before delivering a seriously wicked high note.

She captioned the her Aug. 4 post, "#highnotes are back… this time for #glinda."

The new clip follows another post she shared last week of her in the iconic dress. Set to her song "Popular" from the musical, Kristin jokingly attempts to remove the gown from its glass display case.