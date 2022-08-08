Kim Kardashian's Stomach Tightening Procedure: Her Doctor Answers All Your Questions

E! News: What are the different Morpheus options available?

AG: We have a Morpheus Body, which is for the body, and then one that's for the face. The body one goes a little deeper. I can use the Morpheus Body for above the knees, inner thighs, arms, and around the belly button and abdomen—for those people that, if they have the right posture, they're not quite there to need a tummy tuck or an arm lift. I can do lower and upper eyelines with the face one.

E! News: Kim described this as a "painful" treatment. What should someone with a lower pain tolerance keep in mind if they are considering this treatment?

AG: She didn't have the numbing on for very long. If we know that somebody really wants to have the most comfortable experience, I can block some of the nerves with an injection like your dentist. Or numb them for longer: 20, 30 or sometimes 35 minutes. I'm not sure how long Kim numbed for, but I don't think it was the full length of time.

It should hurt a little bit but not too much. There's a sweet spot. So, we don't necessarily want someone to be fully numb. We'll calibrate and dial up or down how much energy we're delivering and how deep we're going based on your feedback.

E! News: How long does the treatment typically take?

AG: Anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes, depending on how many areas you do. If you're going to do arms and décolletage and other parts of the body, it can go up to 45 minutes. But once you're numb, you're numb for an hour or more.