John Legend Reveals the Real Reason He’s No Longer Good Friends With Kanye West

John Legend revealed why he and Kanye West aren't friends like the used to be. Learn about the issues that "became too much" for their friendship.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 05, 2022 8:37 PMTags
Kanye WestJohn LegendCelebritiesPodcasts
Watch: John Legend Dishes on Strained Kanye West Friendship

John Legend has cleared up where his friendship with Kanye West stands.

While the two used to be quite close, with the "All of Me" singer even performing at Kanye's wedding to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, John shared that they "aren't friends as much as we used to."

As for the reason behind their falling out, John referred back to Kanye's run for president in the 2020 election and the rapper's support for former President Donald Trump.

"I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship," John explained during the Aug. 4 episode of The Axe Files podcast. "He was upset that I didn't support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons."

The Voice coach noted, "And we really haven't been close since then." But despite their current distance, John explained that having Kanye as a friend back in the day was helpful when it came to navigating rapid success in his career.

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

John recalled of Kanye, "When it happened for him, like a year or so before it happened for me, that was actually useful for me because it was almost like an apprenticeship where I got to see everything that was going to happen to me like a year in advance."

Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

2

Kanye West’s Lawyer Steps Down Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

3

Kelsey Owens Says She Was Fired From Siesta Key

He added, "And it helped me, I think, mentally prepare for it and know how to move in that world before I was the focus of attention."

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

2

Kanye West’s Lawyer Steps Down Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

3

Kelsey Owens Says She Was Fired From Siesta Key

4

Abigail Spencer Reflects on "Hardest Year" That "Almost Killed" Her

5

Jennifer Garner & John Miller Step Out for Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Latest News

Chic Back to School Bags That Will Fit Your Laptop

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Burns for Acceptance in Music Video

Steph Curry’s Birthday Gift for Daughter Riley Is a Total 10 Out of 10

The Santa Clauses Series Find Its Christmas Witch

Kanye West’s Lawyer Steps Down Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Watch Kristin Chenoweth Step Into Her Glinda Gown 20 Years Later

The Flash's Grant Gustin Shares Heartfelt Message to Fans