Why Nicole Richie Is "Proud and Horny" for Husband Joel Madden

Watch : Nicole Richie "Proud and Horny" Over Joel Madden's New Gig

For Nicole Richie, loving Joel Madden is very simple.

The Simple Life alum couldn't help but leave a cheeky comment for her husband when it was recently announced that the Good Charlotte frontman will serve as host for the upcoming season of Paramount+'s Ink Master. Joel, who is tatted head to toe, will work alongside the judges, including previous Ink Master winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado and industry veteran Ami James for the next round of the tattooing competition.

Re-sharing Joel's announcement about the new lineup, which featured a broody portrait of the rocker showing off his tattoo sleeves, Nicole wrote on her Instagram Story, "PROUD AND HORNY."

While Joel hasn't publicly commented on the slightly NSFW note, his love for the designer, who he wed in 2010, is well-documented on social media.

When Nicole turned 40 last September, Joel wrote in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram, "You've made love feel timeless I've forgotten how old we are."