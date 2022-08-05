Why Nicole Richie Is "Proud and Horny" for Husband Joel Madden

Nicole Richie didn't hide her true feelings for husband Joel Madden when was recently named the new host of Ink Master on Paramount+. Read on for her cheeky response to the casting news.

For Nicole Richie, loving Joel Madden is very simple.

The Simple Life alum couldn't help but leave a cheeky comment for her husband when it was recently announced that the Good Charlotte frontman will serve as host for the upcoming season of Paramount+'s Ink Master. Joel, who is tatted head to toe, will work alongside the judges, including previous Ink Master winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado and industry veteran Ami James for the next round of the tattooing competition.

Re-sharing Joel's announcement about the new lineup, which featured a broody portrait of the rocker showing off his tattoo sleeves, Nicole wrote on her Instagram Story, "PROUD AND HORNY."

While Joel hasn't publicly commented on the slightly NSFW note, his love for the designer, who he wed in 2010, is well-documented on social media.

When Nicole turned 40 last September, Joel wrote in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram, "You've made love feel timeless I've forgotten how old we are."

And when she appeared on Megan Thee Stallion's Snapchat series Off Thee Leash in February, the "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" singer shared a picture of Nicole hilariously bumpin' booties with the rapper, writing, "2 of my favs in one photo." He later joked that his Instagram account was now a "Meg/Nicole fan page."

John Shearer/Getty Images

In May, Joel continued to celebrate Nicole by sharing a slideshow of the reality star with their two kids—daughter Harlow, 14, and son Sparrow, 12—throughout the years. "Happy Mother's Day to one of the greatest of all time," he penned in the tribute. "We love you @nicolerichie."

