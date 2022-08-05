Ink Master Shakeup: What to Know About Dave Navarro's New Role

Watch : Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

Ink Master is getting a fresh coat of paint.

The reality competition series, which features some of the best tattoo artists in the world as they go head-to-head, is getting a revamp for its new season, premiering September 7 on Paramount+.

Joel Madden, lead vocalist for Good Charlotte, will join the show as its new host. Meanwhile, season eight winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado and industry veteran Ami James will serve as judges.

Dave Navarro, who served as host for Ink Master's first 13 seasons, returns as the Master of Chaos, according to Paramount+, introducing crazy twists and game-changing bombs to the competition.

In the new season, "legendary fan-favorite artists return to compete in the ultimate tattoo competition," according to the streamer. "The artists will battle it out and face some of the biggest, most exciting and epic challenges seen in the history of the competition, all for the biggest grand prize yet: $250,000 and the title of Ink Master."

While the contestants have yet to be announced, it sounds like they better be ready for battle.

"The legends will need to prove they possess the high level skills that sets an Ink Master apart: composition, precision, color theory, finesse, stamina and endurance," according to Paramount+. "With stakes higher than they've ever been, a single misstep could send them home and, in the end, only one artist will walk away with the title."