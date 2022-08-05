The MixtapE! Presents John Legend, Olivia O'Brien and More New Music Musts

Watch : Inside John Legend's Love in Las Vegas Residency

Let's give all the glory to John Legend.

Just days after announcing that he and wife Chrissy Teigen are expecting another baby, the singer shared more news that is music to our ears: He is releasing a new song titled "All She Wanna Do."

"It's about a woman you see out at the club who is just living her best life, embracing the party life, and you want to be apart of it," he said. "You want to touch this energy that she has."