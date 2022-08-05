The MixtapE! Presents John Legend, Olivia O'Brien and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Let's give all the glory to John Legend.
Just days after announcing that he and wife Chrissy Teigen are expecting another baby, the singer shared more news that is music to our ears: He is releasing a new song titled "All She Wanna Do."
"It's about a woman you see out at the club who is just living her best life, embracing the party life, and you want to be apart of it," he said. "You want to touch this energy that she has."
You will also want to explore more new tunes from artists like Panic! At the Disco, Ben Rector and more. Keep scrolling to see our top music picks.
John Legend feat. Saweetie—"All She Wanna Do"
With the release of his new song, The Voice coach just gave fans a big reason to get excited about his eighth studio album, out Sept. 9. "It kind of reminds me of Michael Jackson's 'Off the Wall' energy, the Whitney Houston 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' energy," John said. "It feels so good."
Tiago Carlotto feat. Bobby Berk and Rebecca—"Desce Aqui (Down in LA)"
While many know Bobby from Queer Eye, the designer is now showing off his music skills as he sings in both English and Portuguese on Tiago's new track. "I've always had a passion for Brazil and the ‘energia' of its people," Bobby said. "As I do more in music, teaming up with Tiago and Rebecca to put out a collaboration felt like the natural next step to me. 'Desce Aqui' is so fun, flavorful and energetic—just like the beautiful country of Brazil."
Ben Rector feat. Thomas Rhett—"What Makes a Man"
In the thought-provoking ballad, both singers reflect on the essential values that define men. "If I'm honest, I'm plagued by the fear that I'm not enough," Thomas Rhett sings. "So I work hard to measure up / I've run a million miles, climbed a mountain high / Felt the same when I was done." It's a must-listen for men hoping to be their very best."
Olivia O'Brien feat. Fletcher—"Bitch Back"
The pop track embodies that euphoric feeling of finally getting your bestie back after they get out of a toxic relationship. "I actually wrote the song for my friend Kelsey after her breakup," Olivia told Insider. "I did really like her boyfriend, but obviously when they broke up, we realized they weren't right for each other at that time. So I'm going to be on my friend's side and be like, 'Yeah, he sucks.'"
A Thousand Horses—"Another Mile"
Mixing heartbreak, horsepower and super-sized hooks, A Thousand Horses' new song continues to usher in a new era for the bandmates, who will release a record on their own label, Highway Sound, on Aug. 26.
Big Boss Vette feat. Flo Milli and Saucy Santana—"Snatched Remix"
Big Boss Vette reups and recharges this anthem with a powerhouse official remix to her breakthrough banger. After gathering nearly 2 billion views on TikTok, Big Boss Vette hopes to keep the momentum—and dance moves—going.
Panic! At the Disco—"Local God"
Before kicking off the Viva Las Vengeance tour in September, the band appears to reflect on their rise to fame in a new song. "We signed a record deal at 17 / Hated by every local band," Brendon Urie sings. "They say we never paid our dues / But what does that mean when money never changes hands? / It's 2021 and I'm Almost Famous / You never really cared about that."
Brady Lee—"Easy Does It"
The rising country singer's newest single tells the story of how he got engaged to his wife Allie. "It was a perfect day," Brady recalled. "It moved so slow, and that's just the way I had hoped. I wanted to write and produce a song that juxtaposed the speed of my heart with the slowness of the day, and I think 'Easy Does It' really caught that wave."
Happy listening!