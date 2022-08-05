Jennifer Garner and John Miller Step Out for Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are still going strong.
Nearly five months and the actress and her boyfriend were spotted out in NYC together, the pair stepped out for another rare outing in Los Angeles. In the pictures, taken on Aug. 4, Jennifer and John appear to be returning from a workout session together. The businessman is seen exiting the passenger side of her car while she carries a water bottle, her phone and what looks like a white towel in her hands.
Jennifer's exercise attire included a sleek black tank and leggings while John opted for a heather gray T-shirt.
Earlier this year, E! News exclusively shared photos of Jennifer and John, who were first linked in 2018, at JFK Airport following her trip to the Big Apple to celebrate the premiere of her movie The Adam Project.
Although an eyewitness at the time said that the pair walked close to each other, Jennifer and John did not show any signs of PDA.
While the two have yet to confirm their relationship publicly, another source previously told E! that Jennifer and John are simply enjoying each other's company for the time being.
"There isn't a lot of pressure to make it more than it is," a source explained in 2020. "They are happy to see each other when they can."
The insider added that Jennifer has made an effort to prioritize her children Violet, 16, Serafina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck. "He very much respects how seriously she takes her role as a mom and always puts her kids first," the source said of John. "They have both had a positive impact on each other."