Jennifer Garner and John Miller Step Out for Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are still going strong.

Nearly five months and the actress and her boyfriend were spotted out in NYC together, the pair stepped out for another rare outing in Los Angeles. In the pictures, taken on Aug. 4, Jennifer and John appear to be returning from a workout session together. The businessman is seen exiting the passenger side of her car while she carries a water bottle, her phone and what looks like a white towel in her hands.

Jennifer's exercise attire included a sleek black tank and leggings while John opted for a heather gray T-shirt.

Earlier this year, E! News exclusively shared photos of Jennifer and John, who were first linked in 2018, at JFK Airport following her trip to the Big Apple to celebrate the premiere of her movie The Adam Project.