How Grown-ish's Marcus Scribner Feels About Reading Fan Thirst Tweets

Marcus Scribner has seen fans' NSFW tweets about his Grown-ish character—and he has some thoughts.
"It feels good, honestly," the actor, who plays Junior on the Freeform series, exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on August 5. "It's crazy coming from this awkward kid on Black-ish to, now, Junior growing up and getting tweets like this. It's wild."
Unfortunately for those thirsting fans, the 22-year-old is officially off the market, as he told Loni Love and Kym Whitley, "I do have a girlfriend currently."
His character Junior is also exploring new romances, especially now that the show's fifth season explores his college journey rather than that of his sister Zoey (played by Yara Shahidi).
"We're coming with a Black male's perspective," he shared. "I'm rushing a fraternity, I'm going through a crypto experience, I'm having relationships from my perspective. And Junior also came in with a little life experience. He deferred from college for a couple years, so he's ready for action."
Part of the college experience also includes wild parties. As for Scribner's ideal bash? "Honestly, I like a house party," he revealed on Daily Pop. "I'm from L.A., so I like to know people who are at the party and have a good time together."
The actor has come a long way since Black-ish premiered back in 2014, and he told Daily Pop that he's "very thankful" for all of the experience he had on set with the cast over the years. The ABC sitcom aired its series finale in April.
"Being around Laurence Fishburne, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Jenifer Lewis, like crazy legends, I've learned everything I have from them," the star shared. "I feel like it's given me such a business sense. And also, it's made me very socially conscious, so it was a great experience."
Grown-ish airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.