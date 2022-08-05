How Grown-ish's Marcus Scribner Feels About Reading Fan Thirst Tweets

Watch : Marcus Scribner REACTS To Thirsty Tweets & Dishes on Grown-ish

Marcus Scribner has seen fans' NSFW tweets about his Grown-ish character—and he has some thoughts.

"It feels good, honestly," the actor, who plays Junior on the Freeform series, exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on August 5. "It's crazy coming from this awkward kid on Black-ish to, now, Junior growing up and getting tweets like this. It's wild."

Unfortunately for those thirsting fans, the 22-year-old is officially off the market, as he told Loni Love and Kym Whitley, "I do have a girlfriend currently."

His character Junior is also exploring new romances, especially now that the show's fifth season explores his college journey rather than that of his sister Zoey (played by Yara Shahidi).

"We're coming with a Black male's perspective," he shared. "I'm rushing a fraternity, I'm going through a crypto experience, I'm having relationships from my perspective. And Junior also came in with a little life experience. He deferred from college for a couple years, so he's ready for action."