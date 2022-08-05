The Satanic Panic Is Getting the TV Treatment With Peacock's New Series Hysteria!

Peacock's new series Hysteria! will follow a high school heavy metal band's attempt to achieve fame by capitalizing on the satanic panic, only for actual murders to start happening.

Eddie Munson, this is for you.

The Stranger Things character's love of heavy metal and Dungeons & Dragons led to widespread occult paranoia in Hawkins, much like that of the real-life Satanic panic that plagued 1980s America. Now, this very phenomenon is getting the television treatment. 

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a coming-of-age thriller set against the backdrop of the frightful era. Titled Hysteria!, the show will center on a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts who, upon the disappearance of a beloved varsity quarterback, realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band. That is, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a witch hunt leading directly back to them. 

On board as directors and executive producers are, fittingly, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves filmmakers, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

In a statement issued alongside the Hysteria! announcement, Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said, "Our upcoming thriller series Hysteria! will explore the complex world of the Satanic Panic, set amidst ‘80s nostalgia, mystery, heavy metal, and an all-American setting. We're excited to partner on this fresh, coming-of-age story led by writer Matthew Scott Kane, executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, Good Fear, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a compelling original series for Peacock viewers."

Hysteria! will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Added UCP President Beatrice Springborn, "This nail-biting thriller dives into a mass moral panic and all the fears, desires, anger and dread that led to these dark days. Matthew's script is original, intriguing, and perfectly captures the frenetic energy of the Satanic Panic. We can't wait for audiences to experience the show on Peacock."

Joining Daley and Goldstein is writer Matthew Scott Kane, who will also executive produce alongside Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear. Scott Stoops serves as supervising producer.

