shopDisney Extra 25% Off Clearance Sale: $4 Mugs, $15 Sweatshirts & More Magical Deals Starting at $1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's a sale(abration) at shopDisney! Whether you're a Disney fan or there's a Disney, Star Wars, Marvel or Pixar lover in your life to shop for, we've got a limited-time sale you'll want to shop ASAP.

ShopDisney is holding a huge clearance sale where you can take an extra 25% off sale styles. There are over 300 items included in the sale including swimwear and beach day essentials for kids, clothing for the whole family, toys, accessories, home decor and more. With that extra 25% off discount, you can score deals as low as $1.

Some of our favorite deals include this super cool color changing Aladdin mug, originally $17, that's on sale for $4. We're also obsessed with this Star Wars Saga tee that you can get for just $13 today. It's pretty rare to find deals that good, especially when it comes to Disney merch.

The sale ends Sunday which means there's not a ton of time left to shop, so we recommend checking it out today.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from shopDisney's extra 25% off clearance sale. Check those out below.