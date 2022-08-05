Exclusive

They/Them First Look: Can You Spot the Killer in Peacock's New Thriller?

Get an exclusive sneak peek at the final scenes from Peacock's new horror film They/Them. Who do you think is the Whistler Camp killer?

Get ready for a new twist on the classic camp slasher.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the final scenes from Peacock's terrifying new film They/Them, streaming now. Written, executive produced and directed by Oscar nominee John Logan, the movie follows a group of LGBTQ+ campers as they arrive at Whistler Camp, a conversion camp run by Kevin Bacon's Owen Whistler.

While the counselors work to psychologically break down the campers in order to give them a "new sense of freedom," a masked murderer breaks loose and begins wreaking havoc. To make it out alive, the campers must reclaim their power to survive the horrors of the camp and its killer.

Anna Chlumsky joins Bacon in the film's star-studded cast, which also includes Theo Germaine, Carrie Preston, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro.

Bacon also serves as an executive producer on the film with Scott Turner Schofield, Howie Young and Jon Romano. Blumhouse—the production company behind hit horror hits like Happy Death Day and the Paranormal Activity series—founder Jason Blum also produces with Michael Aguilar.

One of the people in E! News' exclusive new photos below is ultimately revealed to be the killer, but you'll have to watch the terrifying new flick to find out for sure.

They/Them is streaming now on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Anna Chlumsky and Kevin Bacon
Theo Germaine
Anna Chlumsky and Cooper Koch
Austin Crute and Cooper Koch
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon and Darwin del Fabro
Darwin del Fabro

