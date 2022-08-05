They/Them First Look: Can You Spot the Killer in Peacock's New Thriller?

Watch : Bullet Train, Elvis, Easter Sunday -- Must-See Summer Movies!

Get ready for a new twist on the classic camp slasher.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the final scenes from Peacock's terrifying new film They/Them, streaming now. Written, executive produced and directed by Oscar nominee John Logan, the movie follows a group of LGBTQ+ campers as they arrive at Whistler Camp, a conversion camp run by Kevin Bacon's Owen Whistler.

While the counselors work to psychologically break down the campers in order to give them a "new sense of freedom," a masked murderer breaks loose and begins wreaking havoc. To make it out alive, the campers must reclaim their power to survive the horrors of the camp and its killer.

Anna Chlumsky joins Bacon in the film's star-studded cast, which also includes Theo Germaine, Carrie Preston, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro.

Bacon also serves as an executive producer on the film with Scott Turner Schofield, Howie Young and Jon Romano. Blumhouse—the production company behind hit horror hits like Happy Death Day and the Paranormal Activity series—founder Jason Blum also produces with Michael Aguilar.