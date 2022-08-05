Proof Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet Are Still a Modern Family

Watch : Jesse Tyler Ferguson to James Corden: "Don't F--k It Up"

Family is forever, even onscreen ones!

Eric Stonestreet paid Jesse Tyler Ferguson a visit and made sure to teach Jesse's 2-year-old Beckett an interesting new word: "Manure." Yes, you read that right. In a new TikTok, Jesse filmed his former Modern Family co-star having the hilarious exchange with his son, and it's just as great as you would imagine.

The clip starts off with the little one showing off his toy yellow dump truck. "Gravel, sand we can put sand in here. What else can we put in a dump truck?" Eric tells Beckett in the Aug. 4 video before he adds, "Manure."