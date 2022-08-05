Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Hannah Dodd's Transformation Into Francesca

Take a peek at the first photo of Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton on the set for season three. Plus, everything we know about Bridgerton's new season.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 05, 2022 6:17 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixBridgerton
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Will Hannah Dodd be the diamond of Bridgerton season three? That's highly possible.

Thanks to new pictures from set, we now know what Dodd's official debut as the new Francesca Bridgerton will look like. In the pics, the 27-year-old, who was announced as Ruby Stokes' replacement in the Netflix hit, looked right at home in a cream-colored Regency-era gown and sparkling diamonds. She also beamed as she stood next to her on-screen brother Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton.

"I'm so excited," she told TVLine in July of joining the the Bridgerton family. "Everybody's been so lovely. I just want to do a good job."

For those of you wondering what happened to the original Francesca, don't fret. Stokes moved on to a different Netflix project, titled Lockwood & Co., with the drama confirming Stokes' exit in May: "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."

photos
Bridgerton Secrets and Easter Eggs

And while all eyes may currently be on the new Francesca, season three is actually focused on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

"Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton," Netflix's description teases, "after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

HowesImages-Dean-Click News And Media / SplashNews.com

Apparently, at the same time, Colin is eager to win back Penelope's friendship and offers to mentor his longtime friend. "But when his lessons start working a little too well," the description notes, "Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Keep reading for everything there is to know about Bridgerton season three:

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

2

Abigail Spencer Reflects on "Hardest Year" That "Almost Killed" Her

3

Why Katy Perry Said "No Offense" to Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom

Netflix
New Leading Man

Like seasons one and two, which featured Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as leads, season three thrusts a different Bridgerton sibling into the spotlight: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Netflix
His Leading Lady

Colin's other half for season three? Longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Season three will follow the events of Julia Quinn's novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which follows Colin as he finally realizes that Penelope is worth courting and falling in love with.

Nicola confirmed this to be true on May 15, telling the crowd at Netflix's ATAS panel, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here." 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
More Kanthony

No, Simone Ashley will not be pulling a Regé-Jean Page, as she confirmed to E! News that her character Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) will be in season three.

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she said in March. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola and Luke rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

Netflix
Edwina's Fate

After leaving Anthony Bridgerton at the altar and giving her sister Kate her blessing to marry the Viscount, many wondered about what would be next for Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). So, E! News asked Charithra for an update on her character, to which she replied:

"Well, what we always say is the Bridgerton world is ever expanding. And I think one of the brilliant things about the series is that the focus changes every season. And so you know, Edwina exists in the Bridgerverse, and she'll always be sort of associated with the Ton but I'm really just excited to see Colin and Penelope story."

Perhaps an Edwina-centric spin-off is in the works? Only time Lady Whistledown will tell.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
A New Francesca

Netflix has re-cast the character of Francesca Bridgerton following the departure of Ruby Stokes. Actress Hannah Dodd will replace Stokes, who left the series to star in Netflix's upcoming show Lockwood & Co.

The official Bridgerton Twitter account confirmed the news on May 12, writing, "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
A Possible Suitor

In May, Nicola Coughlan teased that a new suitor would be joining the season three cast. "I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it," she told E! News. "Into London society."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Coming Soon

Jonathan Bailey previously shared that the cast will return to the Ton for filming in June.

Michael Shelford, Robert Wallis, Tom Brittney
Welcome to the Ton

Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon are joining the cast of Bridgerton season three, which is currently filming. The actors will play three new eligible bachelors, who come onto the scene just as Penelope Featherington gets over her long held crush on Colin Bridgerton.

Trending Stories

1

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

2

Abigail Spencer Reflects on "Hardest Year" That "Almost Killed" Her

3

Why Katy Perry Said "No Offense" to Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom

4

See Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashians’ Daughters Reunite in BFFs Pic

5

Will Poulter Confirms Romance With Model Bobby T in New Kissing Photos

Latest News

Proof Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet Are Still a Modern Family

See Bridgerton's New Francesca On Set for the First Time

Exclusive

Sarah Drew Is Down for a "Japril" Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off

MAC Cosmetics: Shop These 50% Off Deals Before They Sell Out

Christina Ricci Says Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Her

Exclusive

Queer Eye's Fab Five Tease What's to Come in Season 7

Kelsey Owens Says She Was Fired From Siesta Key