Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Hannah Dodd's Transformation Into Francesca

Will Hannah Dodd be the diamond of Bridgerton season three? That's highly possible.
Thanks to new pictures from set, we now know what Dodd's official debut as the new Francesca Bridgerton will look like. In the pics, the 27-year-old, who was announced as Ruby Stokes' replacement in the Netflix hit, looked right at home in a cream-colored Regency-era gown and sparkling diamonds. She also beamed as she stood next to her on-screen brother Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton.
"I'm so excited," she told TVLine in July of joining the the Bridgerton family. "Everybody's been so lovely. I just want to do a good job."
For those of you wondering what happened to the original Francesca, don't fret. Stokes moved on to a different Netflix project, titled Lockwood & Co., with the drama confirming Stokes' exit in May: "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."
And while all eyes may currently be on the new Francesca, season three is actually focused on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).
"Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton," Netflix's description teases, "after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."
Apparently, at the same time, Colin is eager to win back Penelope's friendship and offers to mentor his longtime friend. "But when his lessons start working a little too well," the description notes, "Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."
