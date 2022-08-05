Sarah Drew Reveals Whether She's Down For a Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off With Jesse Williams

Japril fans rejoice!
After fan-favorite couple Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) got back together on the season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy, Drew revealed on E! News' Daily Pop whether she'd be interested in a Japril-centric series.
"I get tweets from people every day about a darker, grittier, sexier Japril spin-off," the actress exclusively told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Jai Rodriguez on August 5. "I'm down, I'm in for it, but it's not up to me. You gotta go to the powers that be, man."
Having left the series herself after season 14, Drew returned in season 17 and has made several appearances since, sometimes with only a few weeks' notice in advance before filming. "When I went back for the 400th episode, I was asked to come back three weeks before I was on set shooting," she said. "It's always a last-minute thing when they bring me back."
As for whether she would return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the future? "I don't know what's happening in the story, but I, of course, would always love to go back," Drew said. "I love my family there. I had a blast the last two years going back, popping back in and saying 'Hello.' So, we'll see. I don't know."
Drew also weighed in on the news of series star Ellen Pompeo's newly-announced "limited" role on the show's upcoming 19th season. But unfortunately, she knows just as little as the rest of us.
"I have no tea," the 41-year-old shared. "I wish I could give you more tea."
The star took a break from medical dramas for her latest TV role as mother Sarah in Apple TV+'s new children's series Amber Brown, which premiered July 29. And while the show may seem targeted at younger audiences, she told Daily Pop that it's a series the whole family can enjoy.
"Being the mom of a 7 and a 10-year-old, I hadn't done something like that before," Drew shared. "I was really excited to get to sit down and watch something with my kiddos that I was in. And Bonnie Hunt has written the most incredible script. So, I was just really blown away by the concept. I found it very refreshing and moving and funny."
Hear Drew chat more about Amber Brown in the full interview above.
Amber Brown is streaming now on Apple TV+, and Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres October 6 on ABC.