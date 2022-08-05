Sarah Drew Reveals Whether She's Down For a Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off With Jesse Williams

Watch : Sarah Drew Shares Thoughts on Possible Grey's Anatomy SPINOFF

Japril fans rejoice!

After fan-favorite couple Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) got back together on the season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy, Drew revealed on E! News' Daily Pop whether she'd be interested in a Japril-centric series.

"I get tweets from people every day about a darker, grittier, sexier Japril spin-off," the actress exclusively told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Jai Rodriguez on August 5. "I'm down, I'm in for it, but it's not up to me. You gotta go to the powers that be, man."

Having left the series herself after season 14, Drew returned in season 17 and has made several appearances since, sometimes with only a few weeks' notice in advance before filming. "When I went back for the 400th episode, I was asked to come back three weeks before I was on set shooting," she said. "It's always a last-minute thing when they bring me back."