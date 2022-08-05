MAC Cosmetics: Shop These 50% Off Deals Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're looking for a red lipstick, a liquid lipstick, mascara, or highlighter, MAC Cosmetics has always been the go-to makeup destination with products that always come through. Right now, there are some can't-miss deals at MAC, with discounts up to 50% on some of the most popular items.
Right now, you can save 50% on the MAC Cosmetics x Stranger Things collaboration and additional bestsellers from MAC. If you're a loyal MAC shopper, this is a prime time to stock up on your must-haves. If you're new to the brand, why not try out some new products at a discount? Here are some of the most sought-after products from the sale.
MAC Cosmetics Deals
MAC x Stranger Things Powder Blush
Achieve a natural-looking color with one of these blushes inspired by Stranger Things. Choose from two shades: Friends Don't Lie (a soft pink blush) and He Likes It Cold (a burnt-red blush).
A MAC shopper reviewed, "Finally, a blush that I love and like." Another said, " Mac blushes are both quality and perfection. He likes it cold is simply a beautiful shade... Anyhoo, the blushes are beautiful."
MAC x Stranger Things Lipglass
Get a glass-like shine and hydration when you apply the Lipglass from MAC x Stranger Things collaboration. There six limited-edition shades to choose from.
A MAC shopper reviewed, "I am OBSESSED with this lip gloss! Yes, I love Stranger Things but this lip gloss is amazing aside from the cool packaging and tie-in with the show/ 80s vibes."
MAC Mineralize Charged Water Moisture Gel
No one wants to spend time waiting for their moisturizer to absorb. This one is ultra-light, yet super hydrating. It absorbs quickly it my skin and imparts a subtle luminosity.
A fan of the moisturizer shared, "I use this moisturizer strictly during the warm seasons when humidity is high. This moisturizer is so lightweight and does not feel oily or greasy whatsoever! It is so wonderfully refreshing after you apply it!"
MAC Lipstick Hypnotizing Holiday
MAC's creamy matte lipsticks are so classic. They stay on all night and they actually feel comfortable on your lips, instead of drying them out. There are two shades on sale: Wild Card (a blue red) and Magic Charmer (a deep red purple).
A MAC shopper who bought the Magic Charmer shade wrote, "This dark brick red looks beautiful on my complexion. I am so glad I decided to finally purchase it. Goes on smooth and has a nice vampy vibe to it."
MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour
This liquid lip color has a mousse-like texture and it delivers a beautiful matte, blurring effect. This formula has 10 hours of moisture, according to the brand. It's on sale in three shades.
"First of all, the packaging of this product is amazing. It's so beautiful. And the lipstick itself is so smooth feeling. I adore the sensation," a MAC shopper said.
MAC Lipglass / MAC Lover
Hydrate your lips and get a glass-like shine. This vibrant red is super glossy and it looks great on its own or on top of lipstick or lip liner.
MAC Lipglass Mini
Get a neutral, subtle sheen with this peachy beige gloss.
A MAC shopper reviewed, "I love how smooth this lipglass goes on. It's long lasting, hydrating, and it's not sticky like other lip glosses. I think it's called a lipGLASS because when put on, the shine on your lips is like a mirror and its picture perfect! As for the color, it's one of those that you just can't go wrong with and I think it would suit most skin tones."
MAC Step Bright up Extra Dimension Skinfinish Palette
Ready, set, glow with this MAC highlighter set. Use these shades separately or layer them to get a luminous glow. These formulas a long-wearing for up to 10 hours, according to the brand.
"I love how this product highlights and provides glow to my skin. I always get compliments on my skin when I wear it," a MAC shopper reviewed.
MAC Heiress Lashes
Get voluminous lashes with these falsies, which are handmade. With proper care, you even rewear these lashes.
A MAC shopper said, "Huge lash fan, I own literally all of the MAC lashes. I love the variation of looks I can achieve and the fact that I can reuse them a few times makes me keep purchasing them."
If you're looking for more great beauty buys, don't miss this $95 discount on the Philosophy Pore Extractor Clay Mask.