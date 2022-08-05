Queer Eye's Fab Five Tease What's to Come in Season 7

Watch : Queer Eye Cast Goes to New Orleans: All The Details

Queer Eye's next stop is none other than New Orleans.

There, the Fab Five—a.k.a. Antoni Porowski, Karamo, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Tan France—will continue to do what they do best by transforming the lives of those who deserve it the most.

That's not all, though. As the cast revealed during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop on August 5, season seven of the Netflix series is set to be extra special.

"We've had the most dramatic transformations we've ever had," Jonathan teased. "I did my biggest haircut ever. Like, the most length of off of anybody."

The hair expert also did a bleach and tone for the first time on the show, but rest assured, Bobby said the look won't resemble his own blonde 'do from season one (which Jonathan made sure to note he did not style).

Big changes are also in store for Tan, who welcomed a son, Ismail France, via surrogate in July 2021 with his husband Rob.