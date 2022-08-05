Kelsey Owens Says She Was Fired From Siesta Key With "No Warning"

Watch : "Siesta Key" Star Juliette Porter Says Sam Will Never Change

Siesta Key is losing one of its biggest—and original—cast members.

On Aug. 5, Kelsey Owens announced on Instagram that she is no longer part of the MTV reality show.

"Last night I was walking into scene at a freaking strip club of all places and was informed that I will be cut moving forward on Siesta Key with absolutely no warning," she wrote. "It's mind blowing & truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old where I've shared things about my personal life I wasn't always comfortable with, revolved my whole life around, and put so much effort into could come to an end in such a disrespectful manner and so abrupt."

After learning the news, Kelsey added that she "cried my eyes out" before filming her last scene as best she could under the circumstances.

In her announcement, the 25-year-old also expressed gratitude for the special memories she made on the show, which first kicked off in July 2017 and follows the lives of a group of friends living in the Florida city.