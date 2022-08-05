Gigi Hadid Reveals She’s Launching Her Own Fashion Line

Gigi Hadid is launching Guest in Residence, her new fashion line. The supermodel teased behind-the-scenes photos of the design process and even modeled a few pieces from the line.

Gigi Hadid is adding an exciting new role to her resume: Brand founder.

The supermodel, who continues to be booked and busy in the fashion industry, appears to be using her expertise and applying it to her new clothing line, Guest in Residence. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 4, the 27-year-old teased that she's "been workin on something," tagging the brand's official Instagram page.

Although Gigi didn't share any additional details about her new fashion venture, she's certainly been hard at work.

Alongside her message, Gigi shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself looking at swatches of fabrics in a kaleidoscope of colors and mock-ups of possible styles. Other snapshots teased the upcoming products with stacks of clothes folded near a window.

Naturally, Gigi served as her label's own model, posing in a canary yellow long-sleeve sweater and a loose-fitted pajama set.

The star updated her bio to highlight her new titles, adding that she's the "founder, creative director" of Guest in Residence.

Gigi's nearest and dearest celebrated her announcement in the comments section.

"What we've all been waiting for," her sister Bella Hadid wrote, with beauty founder Hailey Bieber adding, "So excited about this."

Tan France replied, "I can't wait for everyone to get to see this line."

While Gigi is already an expert in the fashion industry, it also helps that she can lean on her older sister, Alana Hadid, for advice.

Just last month, Alana opened up about summer clothing collection from her line, La Detresse, in an interview with E! News.

 

"We've always been so supported," Alana said during the Summer Trip collection celebration on July 14. "I think one of the best things about our brand has been how supported we've always felt by our friends and family, which is why we named a lot of these pieces after our family."

 

Raymond Hall/GC Images

While Gigi hasn't revealed when fans can shop the new goodies, it's only a matter of time before she spill the tea.

