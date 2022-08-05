Halle Berry's Purple Hair Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is sporting a berry cool new 'do.

The actress, 55, was spotted rocking purple hair while attending a box matching with her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, in Los Angeles on Aug 4.

The change appears to be a relatively new one. Just a few days ago, the X-Men alum posted a photo of herself donning blonde hair while on vacation, captioning the picture, "Curls and coconuts."

The Oscar winner has had several different styles over the years, including short pixie cuts, long and wavy with highlights and bobs with bangs. Her favorite?

"I love short hair—that's me, that's who I am," Berry told ELLE in 2012. "I just feel confident and feel like my best self when I have short hair. But it's fun to change sometimes. I get a little bored and, as a woman, I want to change my shoes, my outfit, and my hair. And thanks to extensions, it's easy to do."