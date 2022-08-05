Cole Sprouse’s Girlfriend Ari Fournier Shares Intimate Glimpse Into Their Relationship

Watch : Cole Sprouse Shares Debaucherous Post-Met Gala 2022 Plans

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier are living a suite life together.

In honor of the Riverdale star's 30th birthday, the model shared rare photos of the two and an adorable message celebrating her loved one. "Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you," Ari wrote in and Aug. 5 Instagram post. "I'm truly the luckiest girl in the world. Happy birthday my love, here's to 30."

In the carousel, Ari shared a few photos of the pair sneaking kisses, as well as a snap of the couple looking snorkel-ready, with their masks and goggles on, and one of them striking a pose in a window.