Grey’s Anatomy's Abigail Spencer Reflects on "Hardest Year " That "Almost Killed” Her

Abigail Spencer knows that being open and honest about mental health is the best medicine.

On Aug. 4, the Grey's Anatomy star celebrated her 41st birthday by penning a poignant open letter which detailed the debilitating physical and emotional grief she experienced over the last year.

"August 4th 2021, I moved into the hardest year of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "It almost killed me, and if I hadn't been in training for my mind, body & spirit for & surrounded myself with the most incredible community of friends & healers, I do not believe I would have survived it. I'm not going to get into the details of the events that brought about what I'm about to share, but I'll tell you some of the emotional headlines of its effects."

The actress shared that she struggled with multiple mental ailments at the time.

"Stress almost took me out," she continued. "I literally felt like my insides were being eaten by stress. I couldn't get up off the floor some days. Fear & loss had gripped me. Anxiety would arrest me. In the fight of my life."