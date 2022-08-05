Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Almost Had a Very Different Ending

Watch : Larry David on Becoming an Emoji: "Lucky Me"

Larry David lives to see another day.

While Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to return for another season, the team behind the HBO hit weren't sure about the show's future going into the season 11 finale. "I know I say this all the time, but every season is the last season," executive producer Dave Schaffer told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 4. "And I wanted to prepare as if it was the last one. So Larry kept falling into that pool without the fence and banging his head [for the scene]."

If the show wasn't renewed for season 12, Schaffer said they were going to add a final shot of "the still pool with just the envelope floating in the middle, and maybe adding one bubble." This would effectively communicate that Larry had drowned.

Fortunately, HBO ordered another round of episodes in April, which came as a huge relief to Larry, who, according to Schaffer, said, "I'm not ready to die." We're not ready for it either, Larry!