Marvel Star Will Poulter Confirms Romance With Model Bobby T in New Kissing Photos

Pardon us while we marvel at these PDA pics.

Will Poulter and Bobby T have gone public with their romance. The pair made their status clear while sharing a smooch on an Aug. 1 stroll in West Hollywood, Calif., as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their outing, Bobby and Will both sported athletic wear with smiles from ear to ear.

Will—who will play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—showed off his buff physique in a black tank and Nike gym shorts. The 29-year-old previously shared how he got chiseled for his new Marvel role and recently responded to fans that have noticed his transformation from his We're the Millers days.

Meanwhile, Bobby—who, according to her IMDb page, is a model and actress born in Northern Ireland—sported a black crop top paired with Prada joggers during the outing.

As seen on her Instagram, Bobby was educated in Japan and is now signed to Ford Models. The Ireland-native is also mom to her son, Daniel.