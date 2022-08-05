Marvel Star Will Poulter Confirms Romance With Model Bobby T in New Kissing Photos

Pardon us while we marvel at these PDA pics.
Will Poulter and Bobby T have gone public with their romance. The pair made their status clear while sharing a smooch on an Aug. 1 stroll in West Hollywood, Calif., as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their outing, Bobby and Will both sported athletic wear with smiles from ear to ear.
Will—who will play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—showed off his buff physique in a black tank and Nike gym shorts. The 29-year-old previously shared how he got chiseled for his new Marvel role and recently responded to fans that have noticed his transformation from his We're the Millers days.
Meanwhile, Bobby—who, according to her IMDb page, is a model and actress born in Northern Ireland—sported a black crop top paired with Prada joggers during the outing.
As seen on her Instagram, Bobby was educated in Japan and is now signed to Ford Models. The Ireland-native is also mom to her son, Daniel.
The budding relationship comes after Will and his Midsommar co-star Florence Pugh were the subject of some false dating rumors back in May. At the time, Will and Florence were photographed at the beach together in Ibiza. However, Florence took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air.
"This is getting a little silly now," she wrote. "No, Will Poulter and I are not dating."
Florence explained that those paparazzi pics didn't show the group of friends they were with "who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise."
The actress, who is dating Zach Braff, added that while she understands "the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good."
"Thanks for saying we look sexy," Florence teased, noting that it "doesn't mean we're doing the sexy."