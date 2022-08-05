Inside Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's "Emotional Journey" as They Prepare to Welcome Baby

Chrissy Teigen has another bun in the oven.
The Cravings author announced on Aug. 4 that she's pregnant, and a source close to her tells E! News she is thrilled to be growing her family.
"Having another baby is something that she has really been hoping for," the insider said, "and has dreamed about."
As Chrissy noted in her announcement on Instagram, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least." In 2020, she and her husband, John Legend, shared she'd suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks, adding that they'd named the baby Jack. Over the years, the couple have spoken out about their grieving process and how they continue to honor him.
So when Chrissy and John—who are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—learned they're expecting again, they decided to keep the news to themselves for a while.
"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'Ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," Chrissy wrote. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."
And they continue to look forward to the future. "She is cautiously optimistic," the source said. "She's very nervous, but doing her best to keep her energy positive. They are taking it one day at a time."
Fans are sending their support, too. After Chrissy announced her pregnancy—giving followers their first peek at her baby bump and writing "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way"—her comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. John also expressed his joy, posting five heart emojis.
The baby news comes about six months after Chrissy informed her followers that she was "balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos." And now, she's excited to be pregnant again.
"Chrissy is ecstatic she is expecting again and is very hopeful about welcoming another baby," a second source close to her told E! News. "It's been an emotional journey and she wanted to wait to announce to her friends. It's been an emotional rollercoaster for both her and John. They are keeping positive and are so excited this is even possible for their family."